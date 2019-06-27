Insider Selling: Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Major Shareholder Sells 21,700 Shares of Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) major shareholder Bermuda One Fund Llc sold 21,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $480,438.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bermuda One Fund Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 21st, Bermuda One Fund Llc sold 11,200 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $248,640.00.

On Monday, June 17th, Bermuda One Fund Llc sold 10,000 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $227,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 19th, Bermuda One Fund Llc sold 29,200 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $654,664.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Bermuda One Fund Llc sold 16,900 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total transaction of $379,574.00.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Bermuda One Fund Llc sold 16,000 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $358,240.00.

On Thursday, June 6th, Bermuda One Fund Llc sold 26,400 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $571,296.00.

On Friday, May 31st, Bermuda One Fund Llc sold 5,400 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $122,634.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Bermuda One Fund Llc sold 19,500 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $426,270.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Bermuda One Fund Llc sold 20,800 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $468,416.00.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Bermuda One Fund Llc sold 33,200 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $745,008.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $21.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $504.91 million, a PE ratio of -37.19 and a beta of 0.36. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.32 and a 1-year high of $22.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.67.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $36.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.80 million. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 12.49% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Agilysys during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Agilysys during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,258,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,179,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,968,000 after purchasing an additional 94,595 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in Agilysys during the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 558.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 40,672 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 34,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

AGYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Agilysys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Agilysys in a report on Friday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

