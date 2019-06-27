Insider Buying: Village Farms International Inc (TSE:VFF) Director Acquires C$14,838.00 in Stock

Village Farms International Inc (TSE:VFF) Director J.R. Mclernon bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$14.84 per share, with a total value of C$14,838.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 67,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$994,146.

Shares of VFF stock opened at C$14.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.82. Village Farms International Inc has a twelve month low of C$3.98 and a twelve month high of C$24.25. The firm has a market cap of $702.18 million and a P/E ratio of 202.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.77.

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$42.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$38.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Village Farms International Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VFF. Weber Alan W acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,522,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the 1st quarter valued at about $701,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the 1st quarter valued at about $665,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the 1st quarter valued at about $423,000.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VFF shares. Beacon Securities boosted their target price on shares of Village Farms International from C$32.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. GMP Securities reissued an “average” rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

