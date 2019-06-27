Insider Buying: DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Major Shareholder Acquires $2,080,000.00 in Stock

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) major shareholder First Eagle Investment Managem purchased 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.52 per share, with a total value of $2,080,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRRX opened at $0.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. DURECT Co. has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.62. The company has a market cap of $101.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.89.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 125.76% and a negative return on equity of 108.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DURECT Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of DURECT in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRRX. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in DURECT in the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DURECT by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,097,974 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,808,000 after purchasing an additional 163,148 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in DURECT by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 840,772 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 134,548 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in DURECT by 95.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 274,459 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 133,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in DURECT by 32.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 533,508 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 129,413 shares during the last quarter. 44.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

