Insider Buying: Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) Major Shareholder Acquires $1,036,517.56 in Stock

Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) major shareholder Sam Levinson acquired 242,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,517.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Sam Levinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 14th, Sam Levinson acquired 7,833 shares of Capital Senior Living stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $33,681.90.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Sam Levinson acquired 82,240 shares of Capital Senior Living stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $401,331.20.

On Monday, June 3rd, Sam Levinson acquired 83,268 shares of Capital Senior Living stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $362,215.80.

Shares of NYSE:CSU opened at $4.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.32. The stock has a market cap of $135.37 million, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 0.82. Capital Senior Living Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $11.46.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $114.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.14 million. Capital Senior Living had a negative net margin of 12.93% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. As a group, analysts predict that Capital Senior Living Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

CSU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital Senior Living in a report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capital Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Capital Senior Living from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Capital Senior Living in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.90.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Capital Senior Living in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Senior Living by 301.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Senior Living by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Senior Living in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Senior Living by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Capital Senior Living

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides senior living services to the elderly, including independent living, assisted living, and memory care services. Its independent living services comprise daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

