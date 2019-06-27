InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) Stock Price Down 14.3% on Analyst Downgrade

InPlay Oil Corp (TSE:IPO)’s share price traded down 14.3% on Tuesday after National Bank Financial lowered their price target on the stock from C$2.00 to C$1.50. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. InPlay Oil traded as low as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.60. 228,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 213% from the average session volume of 73,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

The stock has a market cap of $47.10 million and a P/E ratio of -4.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.33.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$19.21 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that InPlay Oil Corp will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Caradium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

