Inogen Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:INGN)

Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 3,600 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 4,457% compared to the average volume of 79 put options.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Inogen in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Inogen to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on Inogen from $290.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.60.
Shares of NASDAQ INGN traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.49. The stock had a trading volume of 732,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,736. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 7.35. Inogen has a fifty-two week low of $62.31 and a fifty-two week high of $287.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.50.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanson McClain Inc. acquired a new stake in Inogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Inogen by 210.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 992 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Inogen by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Inogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. 98.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Inogen
Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.
Recommended Story: Yield Curve
Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.