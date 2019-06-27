Inogen Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:INGN)

Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 3,600 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 4,457% compared to the average volume of 79 put options.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Inogen in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Inogen to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on Inogen from $290.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.60.

Shares of NASDAQ INGN traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.49. The stock had a trading volume of 732,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,736. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 7.35. Inogen has a fifty-two week low of $62.31 and a fifty-two week high of $287.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.50.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $90.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.69 million. Inogen had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Inogen will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hanson McClain Inc. acquired a new stake in Inogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Inogen by 210.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 992 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Inogen by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Inogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. 98.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

