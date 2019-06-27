Ian Macpherson Acquires 1,000,000 Shares of RBR Group Ltd (ASX:RBR) Stock

RBR Group Ltd (ASX:RBR) insider Ian Macpherson purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,000.00 ($13,475.18).

Ian Macpherson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get RBR Group alerts:

On Tuesday, May 21st, Ian Macpherson acquired 633,687 shares of RBR Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$10,772.68 ($7,640.20).

On Wednesday, May 8th, Ian Macpherson acquired 15,000 shares of RBR Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$255.00 ($180.85).

On Thursday, May 2nd, Ian Macpherson acquired 1,700,000 shares of RBR Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$28,900.00 ($20,496.45).

Shares of RBR Group stock opened at A$0.02 ($0.01) on Thursday. RBR Group Ltd has a 52-week low of A$0.01 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of A$0.03 ($0.02). The stock has a market cap of $12.89 million and a PE ratio of -9.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,924.00.

RBR Group Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in Western Australia. The company's principal project is the Yindarlgooda gold project located east of Kalgoorlie. RBR Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, offers labor, training, and professional services in Mozambique.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for RBR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.