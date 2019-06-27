Hydrogen Price Up 108.8% Over Last Week (HYDRO)

Hydrogen (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 27th. One Hydrogen token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, BitMart, IDAX and Mercatox. Hydrogen has a total market cap of $20.53 million and approximately $405,355.00 worth of Hydrogen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hydrogen has traded up 108.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003623 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00301630 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $199.74 or 0.01768219 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00008699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000963 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00153219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00019786 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Hydrogen Profile

Hydrogen was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Hydrogen’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,062,538,428 tokens. Hydrogen’s official website is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro . The Reddit community for Hydrogen is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hydrogen’s official Twitter account is @HydrogenAPI . The official message board for Hydrogen is medium.com/@hydrogenapi

Hydrogen Token Trading

Hydrogen can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, Upbit, DEx.top, Fatbtc, BitMart, IDAX, BitForex, IDEX, Bittrex, Token Store and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydrogen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydrogen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydrogen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

