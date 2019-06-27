Huttig Building Products Inc (NASDAQ:HBP) Short Interest Down 27.0% in June

Huttig Building Products Inc (NASDAQ:HBP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 584,800 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the May 15th total of 801,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 34.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Huttig Building Products by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,116,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 452,100 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huttig Building Products by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 40,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 7,626 shares during the period. Weber Alan W boosted its holdings in shares of Huttig Building Products by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 2,360,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 263,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Huttig Building Products during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBP traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $2.31. 198,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,297. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.65. Huttig Building Products has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $5.75.

Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $197.40 million for the quarter. Huttig Building Products had a negative return on equity of 13.55% and a negative net margin of 1.08%.

Huttig Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes millwork, building materials, and wood products for new residential construction, home improvement, remodeling, and repair work in the United States. The company offers various millwork products, including exterior and interior doors, pre-hung and factory finished door units, windows, patio doors, mouldings, frames, stair parts, and columns under the Therma-Tru, Masonite, Woodgrain, HB&G, Simpson Door, Final Frame, BrasPine, Arauco, Windsor Windows, and Rogue Valley Door brands.

