Hurco Companies, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:HURC)

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Hurco Companies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Hurco Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 38.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ:HURC opened at $35.00 on Thursday. Hurco Companies has a 52 week low of $31.96 and a 52 week high of $46.60. The stock has a market cap of $236.24 million, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.74.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Hurco Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Hurco Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

About Hurco Companies

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company offers general purpose computerized machine tools, such as vertical machining centers and turning centers. It also provides computer numerical control (CNC) machine tools; machine tools with computer control systems; and industry standard CNC controls, including Fanuc, Siemens, Mitsubishi, or Heidenhain.

