Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) Given $3.88 Average Target Price by Analysts

Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $3.88 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Hunt Companies Finance Trust an industry rank of 224 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Hunt Companies Finance Trust alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

NYSE:HCFT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.39. The company had a trading volume of 43,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,209. Hunt Companies Finance Trust has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $3.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.41. The firm has a market cap of $80.63 million, a P/E ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 10.35 and a quick ratio of 10.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from Hunt Companies Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%. Hunt Companies Finance Trust’s payout ratio is currently -90.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hunt Companies Finance Trust in the first quarter worth $611,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust during the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 37.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hunt Companies Finance Trust

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate specialty finance company, focuses on investing in portfolio mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgages, and other real estate related assets. It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, mortgage-servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments.

Featured Article: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hunt Companies Finance Trust (HCFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hunt Companies Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunt Companies Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.