Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Hummingbird Resources Ltd (LON:HUM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.65. Hummingbird Resources shares last traded at $17.88, with a volume of 1,700,462 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Hummingbird Resources from GBX 42 ($0.55) to GBX 47 ($0.61) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.13, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.03 million and a PE ratio of -5.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 15.18.

Hummingbird Resources plc engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral exploration properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for gold ores. The company primarily holds interests in the Dugbe 1 project located in the Liberia; and Yanfolila gold project located in Mali. The company was founded in 2005 and is Headquartered in West Midlands, the United Kingdom.

