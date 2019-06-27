Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HUBG. BidaskClub lowered Hub Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on Hub Group from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Hub Group from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hub Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Hub Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Hub Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.45.

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $40.14 on Monday. Hub Group has a one year low of $34.02 and a one year high of $56.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.89.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. Hub Group had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the first quarter worth $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 86.7% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Hub Group by 176.4% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

