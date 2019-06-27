HSBC Reiterates €21.00 Price Target for RWE (FRA:RWE)

HSBC set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on RWE (FRA:RWE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RWE. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €27.50 ($31.98) target price on shares of RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.50 ($34.30) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €23.60 ($27.44) price target on shares of RWE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €24.94 ($28.99).

Shares of FRA:RWE opened at €21.64 ($25.16) on Monday. RWE has a 52-week low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a 52-week high of €23.28 ($27.07). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €22.78.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

