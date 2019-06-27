Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

HMHC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock opened at $5.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.97. The company has a market capitalization of $668.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.97. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.61 million. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.93%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Houghton Mifflin Harcourt will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence K. Fish acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $129,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMHC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,172,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,546,000 after acquiring an additional 151,010 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 34.3% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,894,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,046,000 after acquiring an additional 739,343 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the fourth quarter worth about $16,439,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 14.5% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,774,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,897,000 after acquiring an additional 225,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,814,000 after acquiring an additional 95,976 shares during the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, and intervention solutions; and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and Trade Publishing. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

