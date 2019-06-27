Homeserve (LON:HSV) Earns “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Homeserve (LON:HSV) in a research note released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HSV. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Homeserve in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Homeserve from GBX 890 ($11.63) to GBX 970 ($12.67) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Homeserve from GBX 1,150 ($15.03) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector performer rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective (up from GBX 750 ($9.80)) on shares of Homeserve in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Homeserve from GBX 1,120 ($14.63) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,124.44 ($14.69).

Shares of HSV opened at GBX 1,180 ($15.42) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.49. Homeserve has a 1-year low of GBX 847.50 ($11.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,275 ($16.66). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,187.20.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be issued a GBX 16.20 ($0.21) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Homeserve’s previous dividend of $5.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. Homeserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.65%.

Homeserve Company Profile

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to household customers under the HomeServe brand. It offers plumbing, drainage, electrics, water supply pipe, gas supply pipe, appliance repair, pest infestation, and locksmith services, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services.

