Hive Project Price Hits $0.0244 (HVN)

Hive Project (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. During the last seven days, Hive Project has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. One Hive Project token can currently be bought for $0.0244 or 0.00000368 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC and IDEX. Hive Project has a total market capitalization of $10.04 million and $18,975.00 worth of Hive Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hive Project alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003639 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00302602 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00008773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.55 or 0.01758352 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000967 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00155900 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00019845 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Hive Project Profile

Hive Project’s genesis date was July 3rd, 2017. Hive Project’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 410,956,776 tokens. The Reddit community for Hive Project is /r/hiveproject_net . Hive Project’s official website is www.hive-project.net . Hive Project’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net

Buying and Selling Hive Project

Hive Project can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.