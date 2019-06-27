Hexindai (HX) versus Its Peers Critical Comparison

Hexindai (NASDAQ: HX) is one of 38 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Hexindai to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Hexindai and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hexindai 0 0 0 0 N/A Hexindai Competitors 251 958 1144 61 2.42

As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 36.64%. Given Hexindai’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hexindai has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Hexindai has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hexindai’s competitors have a beta of 1.63, meaning that their average share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hexindai and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hexindai 9.02% 4.10% 3.40% Hexindai Competitors -73.28% -44.00% -1.29%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hexindai and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hexindai $61.33 million $5.53 million 22.60 Hexindai Competitors $37.00 billion $864.41 million 10.00

Hexindai’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Hexindai. Hexindai is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.1% of Hexindai shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Hexindai pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.1%. Hexindai pays out 250.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.3% and pay out 30.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Hexindai competitors beat Hexindai on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Hexindai Company Profile

Hexindai Inc. operates a consumer lending marketplace that facilitates loans in China. It primarily focuses on facilitating medium-sized credit loans. The company provides borrowers a range of products based on customer segmentation data and tailored to the specific needs of the emerging middle class; and investors various types of investment products. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

