Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Short Interest Update

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,098,600 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the May 15th total of 832,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 269,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Herman Miller news, SVP Jeffrey L. Kurburski sold 3,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $122,206.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,781.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory J. Bylsma sold 5,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $204,151.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,243,703.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herman Miller in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Herman Miller by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of Herman Miller in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Herman Miller in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Herman Miller in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MLHR traded up $6.26 on Thursday, hitting $44.09. 2,999,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,298. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 1.49. Herman Miller has a 52 week low of $28.66 and a 52 week high of $44.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.60.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $671.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.23 million. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Herman Miller will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. BidaskClub raised Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Sidoti cut Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

