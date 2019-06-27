HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut HENKEL AG & CO/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut HENKEL AG & CO/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

OTCMKTS:HENKY traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.47. 6,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,567. HENKEL AG & CO/S has a 12-month low of $21.47 and a 12-month high of $28.85. The firm has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.43.

HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($1.17). HENKEL AG & CO/S had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. On average, research analysts expect that HENKEL AG & CO/S will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HENKEL AG & CO/S Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

