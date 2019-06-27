Heico (NYSE:HEI.A) Hits New 12-Month High at $103.98

Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI.A) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $103.98 and last traded at $103.43, with a volume of 14236 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.96.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.81 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.22.

Get Heico alerts:

Heico (NYSE:HEI.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $515.65 million during the quarter. Heico had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 15.36%.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Heico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.