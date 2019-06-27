Heartland Banccorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) and Westamerica Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:WABC) Critical Review

Heartland Banccorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) and Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Heartland Banccorp alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Heartland Banccorp and Westamerica Bancorporation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heartland Banccorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Westamerica Bancorporation 0 2 0 0 2.00

Heartland Banccorp currently has a consensus target price of $96.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.25%. Westamerica Bancorporation has a consensus target price of $53.00, indicating a potential downside of 11.19%. Given Heartland Banccorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Heartland Banccorp is more favorable than Westamerica Bancorporation.

Profitability

This table compares Heartland Banccorp and Westamerica Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heartland Banccorp 23.00% N/A N/A Westamerica Bancorporation 37.12% 12.03% 1.33%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.9% of Heartland Banccorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.5% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of Heartland Banccorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Westamerica Bancorporation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Heartland Banccorp and Westamerica Bancorporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heartland Banccorp $48.79 million 3.33 $11.41 million $6.67 12.07 Westamerica Bancorporation $199.87 million 8.04 $71.56 million N/A N/A

Westamerica Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than Heartland Banccorp.

Volatility & Risk

Heartland Banccorp has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westamerica Bancorporation has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Heartland Banccorp pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Westamerica Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Heartland Banccorp pays out 31.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Westamerica Bancorporation has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Westamerica Bancorporation is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Westamerica Bancorporation beats Heartland Banccorp on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heartland Banccorp

Heartland BancCorp operates as the holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Franklin, Fairfield, and Licking counties of central Ohio. The company offers commercial, small business, and consumer banking services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises mortgage loans; personal loans, such as vehicle loans, home equity loans, and personal unsecured loans; and commercial real estate and construction loans, small business loans, and working capital loans and equipment financing. It also offers credit cards, wire transfers, night depository, safe deposit boxes, cashier's checks, notary services, overdraft protection, retirement planning, wealth management, and online banking services. In addition, the company provides agribusiness lending solutions; alternative investment services; and insurance services comprising life insurance, long-term care insurance, and disability insurance. As of December 19, 2018, it operated 15 full-service banking offices. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Whitehall, Ohio.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases. The company offers consumer loans, including credit card loans, revolving credit plans, and automotive loans. The company offers commercial real estate loans for land development and on-site construction of industrial, commercial, residential, or farm buildings in the United States; real estate-backed residential loans; and commercial loans collateralized by real estate properties. The company offers domestic and foreign commercial and industrial loans. The bank offers loans for the purpose of financing agricultural production; loans which include planned and unplanned overdrafts, to governments in non-U.S. countries, to their official institutions, and to international and regional institutions. For 2017, the company has an asset value of 5.6 million USD. It has generated a net income of 71,564 USD in December 31, 2017. The company was formerly known as Independent Bankshares Corporation and changed its name to Westamerica Bancorporation in December 1982. Westamerica Bancorporation was founded in 1972 and is based in San Rafael, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Banccorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Banccorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.