Head-To-Head Survey: Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) vs. Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) and Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and Pacira Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apellis Pharmaceuticals 0 1 5 0 2.83 Pacira Biosciences 1 7 8 0 2.44

Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $41.83, indicating a potential upside of 78.77%. Pacira Biosciences has a consensus target price of $55.07, indicating a potential upside of 27.48%. Given Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Apellis Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Pacira Biosciences.

Volatility and Risk

Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacira Biosciences has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.5% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.1% of Pacira Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Pacira Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Apellis Pharmaceuticals and Pacira Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apellis Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$127.50 million ($2.34) -10.00 Pacira Biosciences $337.28 million 5.29 -$470,000.00 $0.29 148.97

Pacira Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Apellis Pharmaceuticals. Apellis Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pacira Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Apellis Pharmaceuticals and Pacira Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apellis Pharmaceuticals N/A -76.92% -60.71% Pacira Biosciences 2.10% 6.78% 3.10%

Summary

Pacira Biosciences beats Apellis Pharmaceuticals on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis. The company is also developing APL-9, which is in single ascending dose Phase I randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled clinical trials for intravenous administration in systemic indications. It has a risk-sharing collaboration agreement with SFJ Pharmaceuticals Group for the development of APL-2 in hematologic indications. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Crestwood, Kentucky.

Pacira Biosciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure. It offers EXPAREL, a non-opioid medication administered at the time of surgery to control pain while reducing opioid requirements; and iovera system, a handheld cryoanalgesia device used to deliver controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves. The company was formerly known as Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Pacira BioSciences, Inc. in April 2019. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Parsippany, New Jersey.

