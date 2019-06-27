HC Wainwright Reiterates “$8.00” Price Target for Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

HC Wainwright set a $8.00 target price on Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) in a research report released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $3.00 price objective on Palatin Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palatin Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PTN opened at $1.00 on Monday. Palatin Technologies has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $1.78.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,639,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 243,184 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,300,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 700,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 163,633 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Palatin Technologies by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 250,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 82,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $115,000.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted, receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's principal product is Vyleesi, an on demand subcutaneous injectable product that has completed Phase III clinical studies for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

