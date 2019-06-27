Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) a €42.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DRW3. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, HSBC set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €44.57 ($51.83).

ETR:DRW3 opened at €53.50 ($62.21) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is €51.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.16 million and a PE ratio of 21.62. Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €42.08 ($48.93) and a fifty-two week high of €73.00 ($84.88).

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA develops equipment and solutions in the fields of medical and safety technology in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

