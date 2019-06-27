Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:HJLI) Trading 5.3% Higher

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HJLI) traded up 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.02 and last traded at $1.00. 173,797 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 193,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th.

Get Hancock Jaffe Laboratories alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 million and a PE ratio of -0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HJLI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 52,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Company Profile (NASDAQ:HJLI)

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc, a development stage medical device company, develops and sells biological tissue solutions to treat patients with coronary, vascular, end stage renal, and peripheral arterial diseases in the United States and Europe. The company develops and manufactures implantable cardiovascular bioprosthetic devices for patients with cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial and venous disease, and end stage renal disease.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.