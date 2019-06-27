Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HALO. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $24.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.85. 1,022,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.09 and a beta of 1.77. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $13.24 and a 52-week high of $18.85.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 28.70% and a negative return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $56.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Pathlight Investors LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

Read More: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.