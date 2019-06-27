Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst (NYSE:GBAB) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst (NYSE:GBAB) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $23.65. Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst shares last traded at $23.75, with a volume of 13,726 shares changing hands.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.40.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%.
Guggenheim Taxabl Mncpl Mngd Drtn Trst Company Profile (NYSE:GBAB)
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.
