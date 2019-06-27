Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Great Southern Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Great Southern Bancorp has a payout ratio of 31.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp to earn $4.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ GSBC opened at $58.38 on Thursday. Great Southern Bancorp has a twelve month low of $43.30 and a twelve month high of $61.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.41. The stock has a market cap of $832.05 million, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.14. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $52.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.30 million. Research analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John M. Bugh sold 1,000 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.71, for a total value of $56,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,220.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rex A. Copeland sold 1,050 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $62,202.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,560.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,230 shares of company stock worth $816,751 in the last ninety days. 23.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GSBC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

