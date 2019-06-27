Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Trading Up 5.1%

Gravity Co., LTD. (NASDAQ:GRVY)’s share price was up 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $48.27 and last traded at $47.28. Approximately 166,188 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 204% from the average daily volume of 54,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GRVY shares. BidaskClub downgraded Gravity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Gravity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.85. The firm has a market cap of $377.97 million, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of -1.43.

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Gravity had a return on equity of 66.53% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $117.60 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Gravity by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Gravity by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Gravity during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gravity by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Gravity during the 1st quarter worth about $966,000.

About Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY)

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games in South Korea, Japan, the United States, Canada, Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, Hong Kong, Macau, China, and internationally. It offers online games; mobile games and applications; and other games and game-related products and services, including character-based merchandise and animation.

