GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect GP Strategies Corp (NYSE:GPX) to report earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for GP Strategies’ earnings. GP Strategies reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that GP Strategies will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GP Strategies.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. GP Strategies had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $139.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.09 million.

Several brokerages have commented on GPX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GP Strategies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley set a $19.00 price target on shares of GP Strategies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th.

GP Strategies stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.61. GP Strategies has a 12 month low of $11.77 and a 12 month high of $19.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.15 million, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its position in shares of GP Strategies by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,297,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,920,000 after purchasing an additional 84,138 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of GP Strategies during the first quarter worth about $5,168,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of GP Strategies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 746,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of GP Strategies by 17.2% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 166,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 24,379 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of GP Strategies by 4.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

GP Strategies Company Profile

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

