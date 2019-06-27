GoldMoney (TSE:XAU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

GoldMoney (TSE:XAU) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.03, reports. The firm had revenue of C$64.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$87.03 million.

GoldMoney stock traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.21. 43,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,072. GoldMoney has a fifty-two week low of C$1.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.20. The firm has a market cap of $176.20 million and a PE ratio of 7.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 52.40 and a quick ratio of 31.63.

About GoldMoney

Goldmoney Inc operates a gold based financial network that enables clients to use vaulted gold as money. It operates a platform to buy, transfer, earn, and sell physical allocated gold. The company also provides precious metals custody and wealth services, trading and execution, card services, tax free retirement accounts, and independent research to high net worth individual investors and institutions; and deals in the purchase and sale of physical precious metals in the form of bars, coins, and wafers, as well as operates a gold and platinum jewelry online shop.

