GoldMoney (TSE:XAU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

GoldMoney (TSE:XAU) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.03, reports. The firm had revenue of C$64.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$87.03 million.
GoldMoney stock traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.21. 43,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,072. GoldMoney has a fifty-two week low of C$1.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.20. The firm has a market cap of $176.20 million and a PE ratio of 7.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 52.40 and a quick ratio of 31.63.
About GoldMoney
Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for GoldMoney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoldMoney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.