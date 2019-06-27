GoldMint Market Capitalization Reaches $839,474.00 (MNTP)

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Over the last seven days, GoldMint has traded 58.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. GoldMint has a market capitalization of $839,474.00 and $2,325.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldMint coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00003920 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Livecoin, YoBit and Bancor Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003656 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00302823 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $197.73 or 0.01771490 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00008810 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000971 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00156163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00019940 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000553 BTC.

About GoldMint

GoldMint was first traded on August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoldMint’s official message board is blog.goldmint.io . GoldMint’s official website is www.goldmint.io

Buying and Selling GoldMint

GoldMint can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, IDEX, YoBit and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldMint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldMint using one of the exchanges listed above.

