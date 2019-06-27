Global Ship Lease Inc (NYSE:GSL) Short Interest Update

Global Ship Lease Inc (NYSE:GSL) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 54.3% from the May 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GSL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. Finally, Clarkson Capital began coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE GSL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,621. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Global Ship Lease has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.83. The firm has a market cap of $73.66 million, a P/E ratio of 4.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.88.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The shipping company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. Global Ship Lease had a negative net margin of 28.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $64.51 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Ship Lease will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease stock. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Global Ship Lease Inc (NYSE:GSL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 300,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 3.02% of Global Ship Lease at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of December 31, 2018, it owned 38 vessels with a total capacity of 200,615 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

