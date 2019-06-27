Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Shares Gap Up to $4.03

Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:GNCA) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.43, but opened at $4.03. Genocea Biosciences shares last traded at $3.99, with a volume of 8,273 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GNCA shares. HC Wainwright set a $5.75 price target on shares of Genocea Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.79. The company has a market cap of $49.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). Research analysts predict that Genocea Biosciences Inc will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Peter W. Sonsini purchased 2,857,142 shares of Genocea Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,997.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Genocea Biosciences stock. Fosun International Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:GNCA) by 41.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 571,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,350 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd owned 0.51% of Genocea Biosciences worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA)

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer vaccines. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to recall a patient's pre-existing CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to tumor to identify antigens for inclusion in vaccines that are designed to act through T cell (or cellular) immune responses.

