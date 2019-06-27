GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €18.70 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €18.70 ($21.74) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on G1A. Barclays set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Baader Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €24.62 ($28.62).

Shares of ETR G1A opened at €24.89 ($28.94) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €24.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion and a PE ratio of 32.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €19.09 ($22.20) and a 52 week high of €34.60 ($40.23).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

