FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Trading 5.1% Higher

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)’s share price traded up 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.70 and last traded at $11.70. 107,979 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 135,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.13.

Separately, TheStreet cut FutureFuel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $479.86 million, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.16.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $48.50 million during the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 8.05%.

In other FutureFuel news, Director Terrance C. Z. Egger acquired 2,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.33 per share, with a total value of $29,905.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,565.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 41.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FF. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in FutureFuel by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,926 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 14,156 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in FutureFuel by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,785 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in FutureFuel during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in FutureFuel by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,519 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in FutureFuel by 403.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 27,172 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 21,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

About FutureFuel (NYSE:FF)

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical products, bio-based products, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment manufactures and sells custom chemicals, including agrochemicals and intermediates, laundry detergent additives, biocides intermediates, specialty polymers, dyes, stabilizers, and chemicals intermediates; and chemicals used in consumer products consisting of cosmetics and personal care products, specialty polymers, and specialty products used in the fuels industry.

