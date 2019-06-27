FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Short Interest Down 55.7% in June

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 260,700 shares, a decline of 55.7% from the May 15th total of 589,100 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 130,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of NYSE FF traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.13. The company had a trading volume of 68,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,247. FutureFuel has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $19.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.21. The firm has a market cap of $492.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.93.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The energy company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $48.50 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Terrance C. Z. Egger bought 2,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.33 per share, with a total value of $29,905.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,895 shares in the company, valued at $50,565.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 41.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in FutureFuel by 38.9% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in FutureFuel by 195.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,950 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in FutureFuel by 384.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,248 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in FutureFuel by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,785 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in FutureFuel during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of FutureFuel from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical products, bio-based products, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment manufactures and sells custom chemicals, including agrochemicals and intermediates, laundry detergent additives, biocides intermediates, specialty polymers, dyes, stabilizers, and chemicals intermediates; and chemicals used in consumer products consisting of cosmetics and personal care products, specialty polymers, and specialty products used in the fuels industry.

