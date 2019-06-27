FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Gap Up to $0.18

FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.14, but opened at $0.18. FuelCell Energy shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 32,169,063 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Oppenheimer lowered FuelCell Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Cowen downgraded FuelCell Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FuelCell Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.87.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCEL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,803,502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 220,519 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,936 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 29,580 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,361,175 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 510,542 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,496 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 59,111 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

