Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $52.95 Million

Brokerages expect Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) to announce sales of $52.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $52.50 million to $53.50 million. Franklin Covey posted sales of $50.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full year sales of $227.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $226.62 million to $227.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $245.54 million, with estimates ranging from $245.00 million to $246.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Franklin Covey.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $50.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.72 million. Franklin Covey had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FC shares. B. Riley set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Covey and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

In other news, Director Esther Kay Stepp sold 4,262 shares of Franklin Covey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total transaction of $133,869.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,960.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Franklin Covey by 51,025.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in Franklin Covey during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Covey during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Franklin Covey by 305.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Franklin Covey during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. 44.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FC traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,883. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.50. Franklin Covey has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $32.77. The company has a market capitalization of $438.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.46 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

