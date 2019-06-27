First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Sets New 52-Week High at $65.47

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $65.47 and last traded at $65.34, with a volume of 1028896 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.57.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FSLR shares. Roth Capital set a $75.00 price objective on First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $75.00 price objective on First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Solar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 4.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.44. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.52). First Solar had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul J. Kaleta sold 21,552 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $1,294,413.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,674.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Bueter sold 27,490 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $1,676,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,876 shares of company stock worth $8,705,481 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Solar by 130.2% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Solar during the first quarter worth $27,000. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new stake in First Solar in the first quarter worth $32,000. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar in the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar in the first quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile (NASDAQ:FSLR)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

