First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) Short Interest Update

First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 210,100 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the May 15th total of 156,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of analysts have commented on FLIC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood started coverage on First of Long Island in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO Michael N. Vittorio sold 3,000 shares of First of Long Island stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $67,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,546,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in First of Long Island by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 732,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,614,000 after purchasing an additional 61,242 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 11.2% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 582,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,780,000 after acquiring an additional 58,910 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 488,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,747,000 after acquiring an additional 245,625 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,361,000 after acquiring an additional 21,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 33,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

FLIC traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.34. 40,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,877. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.71 million, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.73. First of Long Island has a 1 year low of $17.53 and a 1 year high of $26.50.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $27.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.65 million. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 28.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that First of Long Island will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

