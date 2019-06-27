First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) & Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Head to Head Comparison

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) and Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

First Financial Northwest pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Luther Burbank pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. First Financial Northwest pays out 25.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Luther Burbank pays out 29.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Financial Northwest has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. First Financial Northwest is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

45.4% of First Financial Northwest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.3% of Luther Burbank shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of First Financial Northwest shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.8% of Luther Burbank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares First Financial Northwest and Luther Burbank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial Northwest 16.87% 6.53% 0.80% Luther Burbank 18.64% 7.98% 0.68%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for First Financial Northwest and Luther Burbank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial Northwest 0 2 0 0 2.00 Luther Burbank 0 3 0 0 2.00

First Financial Northwest currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.09%. Luther Burbank has a consensus price target of $11.83, suggesting a potential upside of 14.33%. Given First Financial Northwest’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe First Financial Northwest is more favorable than Luther Burbank.

Volatility & Risk

First Financial Northwest has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luther Burbank has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Financial Northwest and Luther Burbank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial Northwest $58.79 million 2.41 $14.90 million $1.43 9.55 Luther Burbank $230.19 million 2.53 $45.06 million $0.79 13.10

Luther Burbank has higher revenue and earnings than First Financial Northwest. First Financial Northwest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Luther Burbank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Luther Burbank beats First Financial Northwest on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan products comprise one-to-four family residential loans; multifamily and commercial real estate loans; construction/land loans for the construction of single-family residences, condominiums, townhouses, multifamily properties, and residential developments; business loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans and savings account loans. The company primarily serves the greater Puget Sound region of King, as well as Pierce, Snohomish, and Kitsap counties, Washington through its full-service banking office in Renton, Washington; and nine additional branches in King and Snohomish counties, Washington. First Financial Northwest, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is based in Renton, Washington.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides commercial real estate loans, including first mortgage loans for the purchase, refinance, or build-out of tenant improvements on investor owned multifamily residential properties, as well as loans for the purchase, refinance, or improvement of office, retail, and light industrial properties; single family residential loans; and mortgage products, such as a portfolio of 30-year fixed rate first mortgage and a forgivable second mortgage. In addition, the company offers ATM machines, debit cards, and online and mobile banking services; engages in the real estate investment and equal housing lending activities; and issues trust preferred securities. As of January 28, 2019, it had operations in California, Oregon, and Washington through nine branches in California; 1 branch in Washington; and 9 lending offices located throughout the market area, including Santa Rosa, Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Jose, San Diego, and Seattle. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California.

