Financial Comparison: Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) vs. Provident Financial (OTCMKTS:PROV)

Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) and Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Southern Banc alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Southern Banc and Provident Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern Banc 0 0 0 0 N/A Provident Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50

Provident Financial has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.69%. Given Provident Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Provident Financial is more favorable than Southern Banc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.0% of Provident Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of Southern Banc shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of Provident Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Southern Banc has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Provident Financial has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Southern Banc and Provident Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern Banc $5.53 million N/A -$560,000.00 N/A N/A Provident Financial $64.61 million 2.39 $2.13 million $0.70 29.46

Provident Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Southern Banc.

Dividends

Provident Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Southern Banc does not pay a dividend. Provident Financial pays out 80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Provident Financial has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Southern Banc and Provident Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern Banc 7.38% 3.82% 0.44% Provident Financial 8.35% 4.14% 0.44%

Summary

Provident Financial beats Southern Banc on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southern Banc

The Southern Banc Company, Inc. operates as the holding company for The Southern Bank Company that provides various banking products and services in Alabama. Its personal banking products include checking accounts, home mortgage loans, home equity loans, auto loans, and personal loans. The company's business banking products comprise business checking accounts, cash flow management, real estate lending, and equipment financing. It also offers commercial accounts, accounts receivable management, factoring services, and online banking and ATM services. The company operates through four full service banking offices located in Gadsden, Albertville, Guntersville, and Centre, as well as through one commercial finance office located in Birmingham. The Southern Banc Company, Inc. was founded in 1936 and is based in Gadsden, Alabama.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community and mortgage banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. It operates through two segments, Provident Bank and Provident Bank Mortgage. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, consumer, and other mortgage loans. It also originates, purchases, and sells single-family mortgage loans, including second mortgages and equity lines of credit. In addition, the company offers investment services comprising the sale of investment products, such as annuities and mutual funds; and trustee services for real estate transactions. It operates through 13 full-service banking offices in Riverside County and 1 full-service banking office in San Bernardino County. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Riverside, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.