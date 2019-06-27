Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $21.26

Shares of Fauquier Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.26 and traded as low as $20.56. Fauquier Bankshares shares last traded at $21.04, with a volume of 1,299 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $79.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.61 million for the quarter. Fauquier Bankshares had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 10.38%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

In other Fauquier Bankshares news, Director Kevin T. Carter bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $34,576.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,214.79. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Fauquier Bankshares by 218.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fauquier Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Castine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fauquier Bankshares by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 130,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 31,381 shares during the period. 25.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fauquier Bank that provides retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, including interest and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts; and time deposits. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, consumer and student loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity lines of credit.

