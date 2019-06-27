Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FB. Nomura raised shares of Facebook from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $172.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Facebook from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $164.62 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $187.00 target price (down previously from $205.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $210.44.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $187.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $549.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.96. Facebook has a 12-month low of $123.02 and a 12-month high of $218.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 5.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.14.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $15.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.97 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 33.17%. Facebook’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 5,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.91, for a total value of $889,923.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,010,578.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David B. Fischer sold 10,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,494,604 shares of company stock valued at $266,170,586 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in Facebook during the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Facebook by 150.4% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 10,660 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 6,402 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Facebook by 6.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 5.3% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,905 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 6.9% during the first quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 61.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.