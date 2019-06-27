Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ:ERYP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ:ERYP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms have weighed in on ERYP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Erytech Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Erytech Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

ERYP stock remained flat at $$6.66 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096. Erytech Pharma has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 7.19. The company has a market capitalization of $119.48 million, a P/E ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.99.

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for severe forms of cancer and orphan diseases. It is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting solid and liquid tumors for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is used for the treatment of severe solid tumors, including pancreatic cancer and in acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

