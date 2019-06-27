Enel Americas (NYSE:ENIA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Enel Americas (NYSE:ENIA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enel Americas SA engages in the exploitation, distribution and transformation of energy directly or through its subsidiaries and affiliates. It operating business segments consists of Generation & Transmission and Distribution. Generation & Transmission segment composes of companies which own generation plants. Distribution segment includes electricity supply to the final customers. Enel Americas SA, formerly known as Enersis S A ADR, is based in Santiago, Chile. “

NYSE ENIA opened at $8.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.51. Enel Americas has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $10.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.10.

Enel Americas (NYSE:ENIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter. Enel Americas had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. Research analysts predict that Enel Americas will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENIA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Enel Americas by 47.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,810,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025,007 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enel Americas by 36.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,099,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506,637 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Enel Americas by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 882,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,876,000 after purchasing an additional 85,249 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Enel Americas by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 844,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after purchasing an additional 115,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Enel Americas by 223.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 759,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,776,000 after acquiring an additional 524,580 shares during the last quarter. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enel Americas

Enel Américas SA operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2017, it had 11,444 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 17.2 million distribution customers.

