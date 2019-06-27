Electra 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $20,785.00 (ECA)

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded down 21.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Electra has a market capitalization of $8.89 million and $20,785.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electra coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, CryptoBridge, CoinFalcon and Cryptopia. During the last week, Electra has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Electra alerts:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000364 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electra Profile

Electra (ECA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 30th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,423,502,588 coins and its circulating supply is 28,556,346,035 coins. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electra’s official website is electraproject.org . Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA

Buying and Selling Electra

Electra can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon, Fatbtc, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Cryptohub, CoinBene and Novaexchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.