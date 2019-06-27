Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) will report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.11. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Elanco Animal Health.

Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $731.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ELAN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Bank of America raised Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.95 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELAN traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.29. 2,958,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,604,176. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.63.

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 7,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.39 per share, for a total transaction of $251,022.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $3,333,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth $1,292,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,265,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,649,000 after purchasing an additional 451,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 186.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 44,836 shares in the last quarter.

